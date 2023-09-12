TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION NOTIFICATION MAY NOT COME IN OCTOBER MAYBE AFTER 6 MONTHS KT RAMA RAO

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the notification for the state Assembly elections may not come in the month of October. It is expected that the elections will be held after another 6 months.

Speaking to reporters at the Pragathi Bhavan here, KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said that the clarification can come only after the special sessions of the Parliament.

He said that if the jamili elections come his government will be a caretaker government for six months, and there will be an opportunity to implement more development and welfare schemes.

"Whether there is a jamili election or not, we will benefit. There is more positivity after the announcement of the candidates recently," he said. "KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao) will definitely become the Chief Minister again after BRS wins more than 90 seats," added KTR, who is the son of BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said that the Congress party has lost its popularity among the people. He further said that the people have no faith in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy or other leaders.

"National parties are slaves of Delhi. The self-respecting people of Telangana will not accept slavery parties. The people of the state should decide whether they want Delhi to be slaves or Telangana to be their child. All the opponents of Telangana like Kiran Kumar Reddy, and YS Sharmila are uniting. Shall we put ten years of development in the hands of Telangana Opponents? People should know," said KTR.

KTR said that according to the feedback coming from the lower level, people feel that KCR is necessary for this state. "People are amazingly explaining the schemes, welfare works, and development programs provided by the government in ten years. People have a lot of clarity. The Opposition itself is confused. The Opposition's desire is for the second position. The Opposition felt that if seats were not given for the sittings, they would come near us. KCR has given seats to the sitting MLAs because of the leadership he has built and his faith in the party leaders," said KTR.

Referring to the arrest of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, KTR commented that they had nothing to do with the developments. "It is their headache," he quipped.

