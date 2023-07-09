CM KCR MLC KAVITHA OFFER BONAM TO GODDESS UJJAINI MAHANKALI IN SECUNDERABAD

Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad flocked to the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahankali on the auspicious occasion of Bonalu on Sunday. A large number of women carrying beautifully adorned earthen pots filled with Bonam (rice cooked with milk and jaggery) stood in serpentine queues since morning to have darshan and present Bonam to the presiding deity.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav offered the first Bonam to the Goddess. Later, addressing the media, he said the Bonalu festival is being celebrated with grandeur after the formation of Telangana state. He highlighted that on the occasion of Ashada Bonalu, he presented the first Bonam to Ujjaini Mahankali in Secunderabad.

The Bonalu holds significant cultural importance and after the formation of Telangana state, Chief Miniter K Chandrasekhar Rao declared it as a state festival. To ensure the safety of devotees, a heavy security of 1,500 police personnel has been deployed, along with CCTV surveillance. In view of the festival, traffic curbs have been imposed in and around the temple precincts.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Ministers Indra Karan Reddy and Malla Reddy visited the temple.