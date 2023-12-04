Hyderabad: Suspension continuing over who will be the CLP leader at a time when Congress is gearing up to form the government in Telangana. On one hand, there is a strong campaign that TPCC president Revanth Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister, but no clear statement has come out from the Congress leadership yet.

All Congress MLAs, who met at a Hotel in Hyderabad passed a one-sentence resolution, entrusting the decision of CLP leader's selection to AICC President Malikarjun Kharge. This was supported by senior leader and MLA Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA Sitakka and other MLAs. Now the ball is in the high command's court and they have to take a decision. Hence, there is no clarity on the selection of the Chief Minister. Congress sources say that there may not be a swearing-in ceremony on Monday as there is no clarity on the selection of the new CM.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has left for Delhi to discuss the CLP leader's selection with the leadership. It seems that the Congress leaders will meet the Governor only after receiving the announcement from the high command only then there will be clarity on the CM's oath-taking. Congress MLAs are waiting for the decision of the high command.

Earlier, arrangements were completed at the Raj Bhavan for the Chief Minister's swearing-in ceremony as it was announced on Sunday that oath-taking may take place on Monday. Chairs, tents and other equipment required for the programme have been moved. Officials of the general administration Department, R&B, GHMC and other departments have made the arrangements. But, it was cancelled as there was no consensus on the selection of the new CM for Telangana.