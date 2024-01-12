ROWDY SHEETER FROM BALAPUR MURDERED PRIVATE PART CHOPPED OFF BY ASSAILANTS IN JALPALLY

Hyderabad: Six people allegedly stabbed cigarettes and cut off the private part of a rowdy sheeter, killing him late on Wednesday night in Jalpally area here. As per police sources, the 33-year-old deceased Mohammed Mubarak Sigar alias Mubeen had recently bought a horse and bike from the killers but refused to pay money which triggered them to murder him.

As per Maheshwaram Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sunitha and Balapur Inspector Venkat Reddy, Sigar had been in police records as a rowdy sheeter from Balapur. He had 23 cases registered against him including two murders, five attempted murders, and thefts.

Recently he bought a horse and a two-wheeler from Adil, one of the killers and promised to pay the amount later. However, Sigar threatened to kill the latter whenever he demanded the amount.

On the day of the incident, the accused Adil, Amir, and Hussain, acquaintances of Rajendranagar and Bandlaguda rowdies decided to settle the matter with Sigar. They hatched a plan to secure the money and summoned Sigar to Jalpally at midnight, police said.