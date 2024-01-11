CHILD MURDER CASE AGAINST START UP CEO GOA POLICE TO RECREATE CRIME SCENE

Panaji (Goa): The Goa police on Friday would take the CEO of a start-up, Suchana Seth, who is accused of killing her four-year-old child to the apartment where she had stayed to recreate the crime scene, officials said. The officials also said that this is required as part of the investigation into the case.

The accused woman, Suchana Seth (39), allegedly killed her son in the apartment at Candolim in Goa where she checked in on January 6 and stayed there till January 8. She stuffed the body of her child in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said. She was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on Monday night and brought to Goa on Tuesday.

Seth, who has told interrogators about her troubled marriage, is in police custody for six days, but officials were yet to find the motive behind the murder. The "recreation of crime scene" is required as a part of the investigation into the case, the official said.

The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle. The child's father, Venkat Raman, who was in Jakarta (Indonesia), reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tuesday night and took possession of his son's body after the postmortem. The child's body was cremated in Bengaluru on Wednesday by his father.

The Goa Police on Wednesday said two empty bottles of cough syrup were found in the apartment where the CEO allegedly killed her minor son, indicating she may have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him in signs of premeditated murder. She was subjected to psychological tests to assess her mental state and help find the motive for the gruesome crime, they added. (With PTI Inputs)