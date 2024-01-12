DIVYA MURDER GURUGRAM POLICE ARREST 1 ACCUSED FROM KOLKATA

Gurugram: In a major breakthrough in the murder case of former model, Divya Pahuja in Gurugram, cops arrested Balraj Gill, the accused who was absconding for 9 days. Gill was nabbed from the Kolkata airport. As per information, Gill was planning to flee abroad.

The main accused in the case Abhijeet had sought Gill and Ravi Banga's help to dispose of her body. Gill is a friend of Abhijeet who had fled with Divya's body in a BMW car. Though cops recovered the BMW car near the Patiala bus stand, there is still no trace of Divya's body.

However, Gurugram ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said that with the arrest of Gill, chances are that Divya's body will be found soon. Ravi Banga, is still out of the custody of the police.

Gurugram's ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said that Gill after his arrest was brought to Gurugram. Gill will be questioned and further investigations will be undertaken. He sounded confident that mystery of this murder case will be solved soon following Gill's arrest.