RING IN NEW YEAR 2024 WITH A BANG AT RAMOJI FILM CITY IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Come December 31 all roads in Hyderabad lead to the Ramoji Film City. Special parties have been organised at the world-famous Film City for those who want to welcome the New Year amidst the festivities. To usher in the New Year with a new zeal, there will be special celebrations at the Film City on December 31. Film City invites tourists to welcome the New Year with unique special parties at the tourists' favourite destination.

You can welcome the New Year by participating in the Red Velvet and Thrill Blast parties. Choose your favourite party and enjoy these celebrations. Special holiday packages are also available for staying at the Ramoji Film City

Red Velvet Party at Sun Fountain

As part of the New Year celebrations, tourists can enjoy celebrations with live music concerts, Bollywood dances, DJs, international stunts, fire acts and stand-up comedy. Enjoy a sumptuous buffet dinner and unlimited drinks to be part of the spirit-filled celebrations. Tourists opting for the Red Velvet Party can take a tour of the world cinema with a visit to the Film City in the morning. You can enjoy special entertainment programmes, live shows, rides, a visit to a Bird Park in the lap of nature and a visit to the butterfly forest.

Thrill Blast Party-Eureka (8 pm onwards)

Josh's Thrill Blast Party is a special attraction for celebratory guests with energetic music, power-packed performances and Bollywood dance numbers. International stunts, fire actions, stand-up comedy and an energetic DJ will make you shake a leg and enjoy the celebrations. A sumptuous buffet dinner and unlimited drinks can be enjoyed during the celebrations.