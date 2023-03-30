Hyderabad: The Hindu festivals of Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami go hand in hand. Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day long festival that begins on the first day of the 'Chaitra' month according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the Chaitra Navratri began on March 22.

It will end today (i.e., March 30), which also coincides with the festival of Ram Navami. Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Ram Navami is also marked with celebrations linked to the conclusion of Chaitra Navaratri.

Ram Navami History: Born to King Dashratha and Queen Kaushalya in Ayodhya in the Tretha Yug, Lord Ram is believed to be an ideal human being and a symbol of truth. He is also believed to righteous, brave, courageous, and devoted to his duty. He is celebrated as the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Legend has it that the three queens of King Dashrath- Kaushalya, Sumitra, and Kaikeyi performed a 'yagna' when they were not able to bear a heir of their king. After the Yagna, the three queens were given blessed 'kheer' and after having the kheer, the queens conceived soon after. On the ninth day of the month of Chaitra, queen Kaushalya gave birth to Lord Ram. Hence, the day is celebrated as Ram Navami.

How to worship? The annual festival of Navratri is observed in the honor of the goddess Durga. Navratri celebrations include worshipping nine goddesses during these nine days. Devotees also celebrate Navratri by fasting for nine days. On the ninth day, the devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth among the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees also offer prayers to the goddess and perform Puja.

According to the Hindu Scriptures, the Goddess appeared in the form of Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Navratri. Lord Shiva attained eight 'siddhis' by worshiping the goddess Siddhidatri. Hence, it is believed that one side of Lord Shiva’s body is that of Goddess Siddhidatri. It is believed that the goddess Siddhidatri blesses her devotees with happiness and prosperity and also fulfills their desires.