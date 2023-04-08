Hyderabad: Taking a dig at Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its leader K handrashekar Rao (KCR) for impeding the centre's development initiatives and engaging in "parivarvaad" (family rule) and corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that non-cooperation of the state government is affecting the dreams of the people.

"I am pained at the non-cooperation of the state government in the centre's projects. This is affecting the dreams of the people of Telangana. I appeal to the state government to not allow any obstruction in developments being planned for Telangana people," PM Modi said in a rally in Hyderabad after the inaugurating Vande Bharat.

Without naming anyone the Prime Minister said, “"A handful of people who encourage 'parivarvaad' are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana”. "A handful of people who encourage 'parivarvaad' are trying to see where they can reap benefits from projects being implemented for the people of Telangana," he added.

Without naming the chief minister of Telangana who didn’t attend the program, the Prime Minister said, “"'Parivarvaad' and corruption are not different. Corruption begins to grow where there is 'parivarvaad'”. Stressing the need for states for overall growth of the nation, Modi said, “'Parivarvaad' was looting even the ration given to the poor people in Telangana”.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express train, which connects Hyderabad with Tirupati, reducing travel time between the two cities by nearly three and a half hours. The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station has been completed with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building at a cost of Rs 720 crore.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the AIIMS Bibinagar project, which is expected to provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of Telangana and neighbouring states at a cost of Rs 1,350 crore. PM Modi also launched five National Highway projects, which cost Rs. 7,850 crores, to improve road connectivity between the two Telugu states.

Additionally, PM Modi inaugurated 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city area, providing fast, convenient, and comfortable travel options for commuters. The Prime Minister highlighted India's investment in infrastructure modernisation during a time of global economic uncertainty, stating that the world is witnessing ups and downs in the economy due to the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Prime Minister stated that his government had allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure modernisation in this year's budget and is committed to fulfilling the dreams of the citizens of Telangana. PM Modi asserted that it is the NDA government's responsibility to accomplish the wishes of the people of Telangana.

PM Modi left for Tamil Nadu, where he will participate in various development programs. He will inaugurate the new terminal building at the Chennai airport, which spans over an area of 2,20,972 sqm and can handle passenger traffic of 35 million per year. The terminal has been built at a total cost of Rs 2,437 crore and is expected to cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi will also flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to provide better connectivity between the two cities.