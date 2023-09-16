Hyderabad: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), which met here on Saturday, adopted a resolution urging all democratic forces to condemn and resist the Narendra Modi government's "assault" on the Constitution.

The CWC met at a five-star hotel here and the meeting was attended by the top brass of the party including President Mallikarjun Kharge, past presidents Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders including P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, AK Antony.

According to the CWC resolution, the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre has practically destroyed the principles, and practices of cooperative federalism. It also welcomed consolidation of the Opposition INDIA bloc, saying it has rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

It said that the Congress Working Committee pledges to restore a nation of which every Indian, irrespective of caste or religion, rich or poor, young or old, can be proud. The CWC resolution further called for increasing an existing upper limit of reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Earlier, according to senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the CWC had also passed three resolutions on violence in Manipur, the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandi and the floods that created havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram had said that his party had rejected the 'One Nation One Poll' idea and would oppose the Chief Election Commissioner Bill when it is introduced in the Parliament during the Special Session to be held in the national capital from September 18.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has 28 parties, who have decided to unitedly take on the Narendra Modi-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The first meeting of the INDIA bloc's coordination committee was held recently in New Delhi at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The bloc has already held three meetings in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The CWC resolution also reiterated the grand old party's resolve to make the INDIA initiative ideological and electoral success to free the country from divisive politics. It also demanded that the Women's Reservation Bill be passed during the upcoming Special session of Parliament.

THE CWC resolution also said that the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners appointment bill will severely compromise the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct free and fair polls.

Meanwhile, the CWC extended sympathies to the families of Army and police officers who have been martyred in Jammu & Kashmir. It placed on record its deepest appreciation of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge-ji’s contributions over the past year. The CWC also said that it celebrates the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

The CWC expressed its deep anguish at the total breakdown of the Constitutional machinery in Manipur. It reiterated the demand of the Congress party for the immediate removal of the Chief Minister and imposition of the President’s Rule. It also reminded the Narendra Modi government of the commitments it made to the farmers and farmers’ organizations on the issue of MSP and other demands.

The CWC expressed its grave concern at increasing unemployment and continuous rise in prices, especially of essential commodities. It also summarily rejected the call for a new Constitution and the mischievous argument that the basic structure of the Constitution can be changed.

The CWC also reiterated its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the startling revelations that have been made and continue to be made on the transactions of the Adani business group and it unequivocally condemned the incursions by China into Indian-held territory.

Also read: CWC rejects 'One Nation One Poll' idea, says P Chidambaram; to oppose CEC Bill

Also read: CWC: Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at Modi regime, condemns government’s attempts to stifle Opposition in Parliament

Also read: Under consideration: Cong on Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0