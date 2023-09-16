CWC rejects 'One Nation One Poll' idea, says P Chidambaram; to oppose CEC Bill

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has rejected the idea of the 'One Nation One Poll'.

Chidambaram, a former Union Home and Finance Minister, further said that the government has so far not responded to the letter penned by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur, which has claimed the lives of over 150 people.

"Since the 5th of May, Manipur has been burning. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has found the time to visit several countries, to make a quick dash to attend the ASEAN Summit and then come back for the G20. It's startling and deeply disappointing that he has not found two hours to visit Manipur. Except (for) a two-minute mention of Manipur just before the Parliament session started, he has not spoken about Manipur," added Chidambaram, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He informed that Sonia Gandhi made a brief statement during the meeting, the details of which would be soon released. He also said that the grand old party would oppose the Chief Election Commission Bill in the Parliament.

Chidambaram also said that there is inflation, unemployment, slowing growth and falling exports and imports in the country. "For several months now, the RBI has been increasing the interest rate, citing inflation. There is every indication that it will increase the interest rate again. Retail inflation on many commodities is near or has crossed double digits. Food inflation is over 10 per cent. The government has no explanation. The wholesale price index is falling, but retail prices are rising. Unemployment is close to 8.5 per cent. Monthly exports have declined. Several indicators are pointing towards a grave crisis," the Congress leader from Tamil Nadu said.

According to Chidambaram, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is deliberating on a draft resolution. "The deliberations are still underway. In the CWC meeting, we are discussing the situation in the country: the political situation, economic crises, and security threats (both internal and external) pose great challenges to the country," he added.

Chidambaram also said that there have been requests by members of the CWC) that the party should have a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra 2' from the east to the west. "That matter is under consideration," he quipped.

His colleague and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Congress Working Committee passed three resolutions on the violence in Manipur, the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy and the tragedy, which has ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

Jairam Ramesh, also a member of the Upper House of the Parliament questioned PM Narendra Modi for attacking the Opposition during government programmes.

Also read: Congress Central Working Committee convenes to forge election strategies for 2024 Lok Sabha and state elections