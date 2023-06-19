Hyderabad : Many students write the NEET UG exam every year to fulfil their dream of becoming a doctor. Even many people are successful in Telugu states. But Varun Chakraborty from Srikakulam achieved the first rank in the country in this examination and showed the potential of Telugu students. He shared how he got the first rank after competing with lakhs of people across the country and the strategy he followed for this. The details are in his own words.

''I thought that I made one mistake after looking at the answer key. But in the modified final key, even that bit of my answer was correct, so my total marks were 720. This is not an accidental result. I have been working on this for two years. Wrote hundreds of tests. After that only, achieved the first rank,'' said Varun.

He further said that after joining 10th class, he found doing maths a bit difficult and, at the same time, his interest in biology slowly increased. "So I took BiPC instead of MPC in Inter. From the beginning of the first year, preparation for NEET was done parallel to the general syllabus. They used to give exams in college once a week," he said.

Varun said that at the beginning of the second year of Intermediate itself, the entire syllabus was studied within the first three months. Then on, the task is to write tests. "I used to write grand tests every day as I had two months for NEET. 700 to 720 marks were obtained in each test. It was not difficult to achieve this rank as there was coaching from the beginning'', he said.

Regarding syllabus, the first ranker said most of our students study state syllabus but since NEET is a national-level exam, some of the lessons will be slightly different. On the importance of preparation, he said: "One should follow NCERT books for NEET while reading the state syllabus thoroughly. Since the entire exam will be based on both those books, you should study them including the index to avoid missing any point. Along with study, practice is mandatory.''

Varun said that generally, all chemistry questions would be given from NCERT books and, since it was a bit memory based, he kept looking it up before the exam. He said that for some time now, more theory-based questions were appearing in NEET and, with careful planning, one can write Chemistry in the exam in 45 to 50 minutes while the rest of the time can be used for other sections.

Regarding physics preparation, Varun said many students would make a mistake in calculations related to physics but would not place much focus on theory-based ones and it would not be the right strategy. "If you learn theory-based questions well in the beginning then calculation-based ones will be easier. That will give you the confidence to write well in both types of exams," he said.

Varun said that biology is all about memorization and, when students get equal marks, only the marks of this section are taken into consideration for giving ranks. So he studied this subject with utmost importance and it would be better to complete the biology section first in the exam followed by physics and then chemistry.

Do's and Dont's suggested by Varun Chakraborty:

Do not make a mistake in reading the question

Study for 8 to 11 hours a day

Stay away from mobile phones, social media

The paper should be read so that it can be attempted no matter what. Only then will the expected rank come

Do group study, foster healthy competition

Time management crucial