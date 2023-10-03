'Revealing a secret today': PM Modi claims Telangana CM KCR wanted to join NDA, he refused
Published: 44 minutes ago
Nizamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped a bombshell on Monday as he claimed that Telangana Chief Minister KCR had told him that he wanted to join NDA but he (Modi) refused to let him be part of the alliance.
Speaking during a rally in Nizamabad in poll-bound Telangana, Prime Minister Modi said: "Today for the first time I am unveiling a secret...My journalist friends should also double-check it. I am telling 100% truth. When the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections happened, BJP won 40-45 seats (says 48 after confirming with other BJP leaders), no one was in the majority and KCR needed the support. You must have seen that before the Hyderabad Municipal elections, he used to come to the airport with his entire army to welcome me. He used to welcome me with garlands, and respect me a lot.
But what happened after? Why so much anger? The reason is that after the Hyderabad Municipal Elections, KCR came to Delhi to meet me. He gifted me a shawl and showed a lot of love and respect, something that is not in KCR's character. And then he asked 'the country is developing under your leadership. We (BRS) too want to become a part of the NDA. Let me join NDA. And help me in the Hyderabad Municipal Elections.' I said in return that KCR, your deeds are such that Modi cannot join you."