Nizamabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dropped a bombshell on Monday as he claimed that Telangana Chief Minister KCR had told him that he wanted to join NDA but he (Modi) refused to let him be part of the alliance.

Speaking during a rally in Nizamabad in poll-bound Telangana, Prime Minister Modi said: "Today for the first time I am unveiling a secret...My journalist friends should also double-check it. I am telling 100% truth. When the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections happened, BJP won 40-45 seats (says 48 after confirming with other BJP leaders), no one was in the majority and KCR needed the support. You must have seen that before the Hyderabad Municipal elections, he used to come to the airport with his entire army to welcome me. He used to welcome me with garlands, and respect me a lot.