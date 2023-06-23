Hyderabad (Telangana) : The prolonged heat wave has abated as the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on Saturday, as per weather forecast. With this, the general public has a respite from the scorching heat. Hyderabad is expected to receive monsoon rains in the next few days.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM), which is the northernmost boundary of the country to which the monsoon has reached thus far, continues to pass through Raichur in Karnataka, Khammam in Telangana and Malkangiri in Odisha, among other places, according to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular India, remaining parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days. The Low-Pressure Area (remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’) over central parts of Uttar Pradesh has become less marked.

However, the cyclonic circulation lies over the same area and extends upto middle tropospheric levels. ❖ The trough from south Punjab to the above cyclonic circulation over central parts of Uttar Pradesh extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. ❖ The cyclonic circulation over west-central & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh south Odisha coasts between 3.1 & 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists.

Following this advance of monsoon, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka today. There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha.

Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema; with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over westcentral & southwest Arabian Sea and Gulf of Mannar. Squally weather speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely along & off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Konkan & Andhra Pradesh coasts, Lakshadweep area, southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On 24 June, the forecast is that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Odisha and Uttarakhand and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana. Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema; with lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe.