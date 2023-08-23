FORMER ISRO DIRECTOR DR SURENDRA PAL CONFIDENT OF CHANDRAYAAN 3 MISSION SUCCESS

Hyderabad: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) director Dr Surendra Pal is confident that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will do much better because several changes have been made compared to Chandrayaan 2.

The soft landing on the Moon of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is scheduled for this evening. Dr Surendra Pal, a former director of ISRO, said, "I am confident just like the ISRO scientists that we will do much better because a lot of changes have been done in comparison to Chandrayaan 2."

According to Dr Surendra Pal, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, a lot of algorithms have been changed. "Absolute calibration is done. The Lander has the capacity to hover. The landing area has been increased from 2.5 km to 4 km," the former ISRO director, who started his career in 1970-71, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

If successful, Chandrayaan-3's landing will mark a monumental milestone for India, as it would become the fourth nation to master the intricate technology of soft landing on the lunar surface. Joining the ranks of the United States, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union, India's accomplishment will stand as a testament to its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually witness the soft-landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission from South Africa, where he has gone to attend the BRICS summit.

