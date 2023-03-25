Hyderabad: Barely an hour after Rahul Gandhi, disqualified as a MP the preceding day over 'Modi surname' remark, dared the BJP government on Saturday that he will keep asking questions over the relation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani, the BJP hit back at Gandhi saying that he had “deliberately disrespected the OBCs” in the country.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad while addressing a press conference accused Rahul Gandhi of “abusing the OBCs”. “You have the right to criticize but you cannot insult. He didn't even apologize,” Prasad said while referring to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP from Wayanad on Friday. The disqualification came a day after a court in Surat convicted him and sentenced him for his remarks during an election rally in Karnataka that “why all Modis are thieves”.

Prasad said that it was not only about Rahul Gandhi, but 32 others from different parties had been disqualified on similar charges. “Is there any special law for Congress?” he asked. Prasad said that people from the Modi caste were registering cases against Rahul including Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. Prasad questioned if the Congress party thought the decision by the Surat court to sentence Rahul was wrong, why the party leaders did not challenge the decision in the High Court “like they did in Pawan Kheraa' case”.

Khera was granted bail after detained by the police at the Delhi airport over comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prasad's press conference came moments after Rahul adressed a presser in the aftermath of his disqualification. Rahul dared the BJP that he was not afraid of the BJP and will keep asking the questions over the relation of PM Modi with Adani.

However Prasad alleged that the Congress was making Rahul a “scapegoat to benefit in Karnataka elections. “Or is there an infighting in Congress for Rahul Hatao Congress bachao (remove Rahul and save Congress)?” he said.