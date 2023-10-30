ARMLESS ARCHER SHEETAL DEVI WINNER OF 3 MEDALS IN ASIAN PARA GAMES 2023 AN INSPIRATION FOR ALL

Hyderabad: 16-year-old Sheetal Devi, India's armless archer from Jammu and Kashmir has created history by winning three medals in the recently concluded Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. She has become the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the tournament. Her journey till this point has, however, not been an easy one.

Sheetal was born in a poor family in a remote village of Loi Dhar in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Her father works in the fields and her mother takes care of 4-5 goats in the house. She was born without arms but her disability did not become an obstacle for her as she became the first Indian armless player to shoot with her teeth and legs. There are a total of six such armless archers in the world.

Since birth Sheetal has been suffering from Phocomelia, a disease where the organs remains underdeveloped. When she started taking archery training, initially she could not even lift the bow because she had to lift it with her right leg. With constant effort and determination, she continued to work hard and eventually things became easy for her.

Sheetal's journey as an archer began in 2021 when she first participated at a youth competition of the Indian Army in Kishtwar. She impressed the coaches with her ability and passion. Sheetal was adopted by the Indian Army in her childhood. The army contacted the Major Akshay Girish Memorial Trust in Bangalore for an artificial hand and the latter contacted the storytelling platform Being You. But, the artificial arm could not fit her.

At that point it seemed as if Sheetal's career would end before it could even start. Later, it was found that her upper body is very strong and emphasis was given on strengthening it further.

It was decided that Sheetal would undertake training at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Board Academy. When Sheetal reached the academy and saw other para archers practicing, she was ready to take up the sport. A special bow was prepared for her so that she could easily lift it with her feet and pull the arrow from her shoulder using her chin and teeth to shoot. Within a few months, Sheetal became an accomplished archer and even started playing with common archers. She receiving training from coaches Abhilasha Chaudhary and Kuldeep Vedwan.

Sheetal won the gold medal in Para World Archery Championship in July by defeating Singaporean archer Aleem Noor S. In the Asian Para Games 2023, she won the gold medal in the mixed compound event along with Rakesh Kumar. Sheetal won the silver medal in the team event and at the same time, won the gold medal in the women's individual compound category. Thus, Sheetal created history by becoming the first woman athlete to win two gold medals in a single edition of Para Games.

Sheetal has been offered a car by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. The industrialist posted on X, "I will never complain about small problems in my life. Sheetal Devi is a teacher for all of you. Please choose any car from our range and we will customise it as per your convenience and give it to you as a gift."

Sheetal's success story teaches us that if we set our mind to do something and work hard to achieve it with dedication, hard work and passion then success will definitely come.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra offers car to armless archer Sheetal Devi who won gold medals in Para Asian Games