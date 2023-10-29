ANAND MAHINDRA OFFERS CAR TO ARMLESS ARCHER SHEETAL DEVI WHO WON GOLD MEDALS IN PARA ASIAN GAMES

Hyderabad: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra takes the lead in identifying talent. It is known that in the past, he has recognised the talent of athletes and common people and lent them a helping hand. Archer Sheetal Devi, who showed her talent in the recently concluded Asian Para Games, will be presented with a special car. He offered her to choose any of the cars offered by their company. He promised to modify it to her special needs.

In the Asian Para Games, archer Sheetal Devi won three medals (two gold, one silver) for India in various categories of archery. Enchanted by her spirit and talent, Anand Mahindra has posted a special video on 'X' telling the story of Sheetal's life.

He commented that she is a teacher for everyone. He said that he would no longer complain about small problems. It goes without saying that our problems are trivial before her obstacles. Mahindra was mesmerised by the way he overcame all of them with ease and won the medals.

Archer Sheetal Devi won the Asian Para Games. This archer, who does not have two hands, has created a record with two gold medals in these games. In the final of the women's compound individual category, she defeated Aleem Shahida (Singapore)and won gold, and in the mixed team also she won the gold medal.

This Jammu and Kashmir archer became the first Indian woman athlete to win two gold medals in the same Games. Archer Sheetal Devi also won silver in women's doubles. In total, she won three medals in the Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou.

In archery, archers hold the bow with one hand and shoot the arrows with the other hand. But, she is shooting arrows without two hands. Despite missing two hands, this girl from Jammu and Kashmir won medals by using her legs as her hands.

Archer Sheetal Devi is the only archer in the world currently competing without both hands. Sixteen-year-old Sheetal took the bow and it was a great thing. Born in a poor family, her hands did not grow due to a disorder called 'phocomelia'. However, she learned to do things with her legs. Participating in a sports camp organised by the Indian Army turned her life around. Sheetal grew interested in games, but he liked archery.

Archer Sheetal Devi, who learned basics under the training of coach Kuldeep Vedwan, practised shooting arrows with her legs as she does not have two hands.

She gradually rose to compete with ordinary archers and showed her strength by participating in the under-18 tournament held in Gujarat. Winning silver in the European Para Archery Cup in the Czech Republic boosted Sheetal's confidence.

With the same effort, this archer won silver in the World Para Championship held in Pilsen. American archer Matt Stutzman, who won silver in archery without two hands at the 2012 Paralympics, inspired Sheetal.