Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu): In a dramatic incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully rescued a man, who was trapped inside a train toilet for more than 24 hours in Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam on Tuesday. The incident took place on the Ernakulam Express train, which was proceeding to Ernakulam in Kerala from Tata Nagar in Jharkhand.

According to sources, the train journey commenced on Sunday departing from Tata Nagar at 5:30 am. The ordeal unfolded in the S2 Coach of the train when the toilet door remained locked after departure. Passengers repeated attempts to open the door, proved futile causing concern among travellers.

As the train reached Arakkonam station in Ranipet district, passengers in the S2 coach alerted the ticket inspector about the locked toilet door. The ticket inspector promptly informed the Arakkonam RPF police about the situation.

Responding swiftly, a team of police and railway staff led by Sub-Inspector Deivanayakam entered the S2 coach to address the locked toilet door issue. Despite their attempts to get the door open, it remained obstinately locked. With no other recourse, the police decided to break the lock of the toilet door.

The police found an 18-year-old youth from north India locked inside the toilet. The youth has been identified as Sokan Das. Sources said that he was mentally challenged and didn't possess any valid train ticket. Sokan was then brought for questioning. Despite their efforts, the Railway Police could not extract much information from him. The train's departure from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu was delayed by 15 minutes due to the rescue operation. Authorities stated that they would continue to interrogate Sokan Das in order to ascertain more details about why he was travelling without a ticket.