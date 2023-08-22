DRUNKEN RAILWAY STAFFER SUSPENDED FOR PEEING ON SAMPARK KRANTI TRAIN IN MADHYA PRADESH

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The incident of peeing by a drunk railway employee near the berth of the train compartment, in which he was travelling to New Delhi has caused a huge embarrassment to officials of the railways. The errant official whose name is Dashrath Kumar has been attached to Jabalpur's office of the DRM (mechanical). He works as superintendent at the DRM (mechanical) office. Earlier, the railway authorities tried to hush up the viral video related to the incident, but their efforts went in vain.

The railways have now placed the errant employee under suspension. A show cause notice was also served on Dashrath Kumar and he was asked to file a reply to the notice at the earliest. Dashrath Kumar, along with his colleagues, was travelling to New Delhi in a B6 AC bogie of the Sampark Kranti Express train. They were going to New Delhi to meet the authorities concerned to discuss the non-fulfilment of their long pending demands.

Sources in the railways said that Dashrath Kumar, posted as superintendent at DRM Mechanical's office in Jabalpur, consumed excess alcohol while travelling to New Delhi on the Sampark Kranti Express train. After that, in an inebriated condition, he urinated near his berth. Some unknown traveller recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media. The viral video of the incident was 10 days old. When the viral video was brought to the notice of railway officials, they reportedly tried to put the issue under wraps.

The railway officials are tightlipped over the incident. No one wants to come in front of the camera to give a byte about the incident. People took to social media and commented that if it was committed by a passenger, the railway officials would have sent the accused to jail by this time. Whereas he was suspended as he is a railway employee.