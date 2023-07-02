TAMIL NADU GOVT LAUNCHES FIRST 1000 DAYS OF LIFE SCHEME FOR PREGNANT MOTHERS AND NEWBORNS

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) : To monitor the nutrition of pregnant women and the newborns for 1000 days, the Tamil Nadu government launched 'Vaalvin mudhal 1000 nannaatkal' ('First 1000 Days of Life') scheme today.

MA Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare and R Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles inaugurated the scheme at the premises of Thimiri Government Primary Health Center. Aiming to protect the health of newborns and the mothers, under the scheme, Rs 5,000 will be provided in seven installments during the period of 1000 days.

The 1000 days would be counted from the day the woman conceives including 270 to 280 days of maternity period, 365 days of infancy and next 365 days of childhood.

The health minister said: "A total of 74,400 children were born in the last two years at the 118 primary health centers and 478 secondary health centers in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu. For these children, a special financial assistance program has been started for ensuring balanced nutrition for children from the State Planning Committee," he said.

He said that the scheme will benefit around 38.20 crore mothers. "We are going to give Rs 5000 to each woman in seven installments during this period of 1000 days from pregnancy to one year after delivery in three periods," he said.

The mothers will be monitored for gestational anemia along with low birth weight, proper development, and vaccination of the child through the maternity app while those with problems will be identified and treated at the primary health center, he said.

Also Read: Consider plea of temporary doctors to recruit them as Asst Surgeons: HC

Also, the minister said that posts of 1,021 doctors and 980 pharmacists that are vacant in Tamil Nadu will be recruited as soon as possible and work orders will be issued accordingly.