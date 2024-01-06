Coimbatore tribal couple to attend Republic Day celebrations in Delhi as special guests

Coimbatore: A tribal couple from Tamil Nadu who fought non-violently for years to secure the rights of the indigenous people in the southern state have been invited as guests to the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in the national capital later this month.

Rajalakshmi and her husband Jayapal carried out a three-year-long non-violent protest to secure housing for the tribal people in the Valparai region of Tamil Nadu. They live in tents devoid of proper homes. They staged dharnas and hunger strikes, formally submitting petitions to authorities but received no immediate response.

Undeterred, Rajalakshmi and Jayapal continued their peaceful protest, even facing eviction orders from the forest department. Their unwavering commitment caught the attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who, in response to their non-violent methods, granted 12 acres of land to their community of around 25 families in 2021.

In recognition of their remarkable journey, Stalin recommended the couple to participate in the prestigious Republic Day celebrations. With the approval of the President and the Prime Minister, Rajalakshmi and Jayapal are now headed to Delhi to be honoured for their dedication to the welfare of their community.

Rajalakshmi expressed her joy, stating, "We fought in the non-violent way of Mahatma Gandhi to recover the 12 acres of land we needed. We are happy that we have succeeded. Congratulations to the President, Prime Minister, and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Heartfelt thanks on behalf of the tribal people."

Jayapal, her husband, added, "Since 2018, we have been asking for forest rights and petitioning authorities for space for our people. We have been fighting non-violently for three years till 2021. I am very happy to get back the land." Their son, Deepak, listed out the struggles they faced during monsoons and expressed happiness at the prospect of meeting the President after winning the struggle through non-violence.