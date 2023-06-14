Chennai Chief Minister MK Stalin blamed the Enforcement Directorate officials of torturing his cabinet colleague V Senthil Balaji despite the cooperation extended for the probe Stalin questioned the intention of the Central agency on the pressure exerted during the investigationWhat is the intent of the Enforcement Directorate Minister Senthil Balaji has assured full cooperation Despite this the agency had tortured him which led to the chest pain Is it really necessary for the Enforcement Directorate officials to act in an inhuman way in gross violation of legal steps as required by law Stalin asked in a short statement he shared from his twitter handle Stalin also shared an image with Senthil Balaji who was under treatment at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Speciality Hospital here for chest pain Balaji was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit ICU on Wednesday after he complained of unease in the chestEarlier Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu accused the ED of having resorted to physical torture He claimed that he saw a swollen area near the ears of Balaji Babu maintained that the swelling clearly suggests that there was torture and the details would emerge after Balaji speaks Senthil Balaji who holds the portfolio of Electricity was arrested by the ED during the wee hours after 18 hours of questioning in connection with a cash for jobs scam caseStalin on Tuesday criticised the Centre for unleashing the central agencies on the nonBJP ruled states and termed that raids at the office of Senthil Balaji in the State Secretariat as an attack on the federal structure itself He also thanked the Opposition leaders who condemned the raids on Senthil Balaji