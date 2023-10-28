Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said the INDIA opposition alliance would be hugely successful as its strategy is to win elections by uniting all the democratic forces unlike BJP which has "no other ideology except communalism".

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Stalin said defeating the BJP was possible by "uniting all the democratic forces opposed to the saffron party's communal politics in the electoral arena and by ensuring accommodation among the allies depending upon the chances of victory."

He also spoke about how the Dravidian Model government is committed to implementing all the welfare schemes, including the honorarium for women, despite the challenges.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Q: What is the strategy of the INDIA block to break the Hindutva mobilisation, which is very strong in the north?

A: The BJP has no other ideology except communalism. It is unable to seek votes on its performance and hence banking on hate politics. But the strength of the INDIA block is religious harmony. We believe in the Constitutional principles, have faith in the rights of the states which are pluralistic, and in focusing on the basic issues confronting the people.

As such, the strategy of the INDIA block is to win the election with a massive mandate of the people by uniting all the democratic forces opposed to the BJP's communal politics in the electoral arena and by ensuring accommodation among the allies depending upon the chances of victory. You would have seen how the recent by-elections and the Karnataka assembly election have proved that victory is possible.

Q: Is the DMK attempting to gain a strong foothold in national politics? Your speeches are being published in Hindi like never before. Do you entertain the ambition of becoming the Prime Minister?

A: The DMK is already the third-largest party in national politics. Today it has reached this pinnacle having stamped its imprint for more than 40 years. It was Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) who had stamped the party's imprint in national politics by supporting the progressive measures of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, including that of bank nationalisation. During the emergency, he spearheaded the democratic voice enabling leaders from north India to breathe the democratic air in Tamil Nadu, which no other state had done.

The DMK was the backbone of the National Front government of VP Singh, the champion of social justice. It helped light the flame of social justice all over the country by enabling the 27% quota for backward classes. With a Common Minimum Programme, it supported the Vajpayee government, earning the appreciation that when the DMK is there won't be any space for communalism. It was the DMK which had ensured that a coalition government could run its full term and helped political stability at the Union.

The DMK was a crucial partner in the two United Progressive Alliance governments of Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. In the Presidential elections, the DMK's stand has proved to be successful and earned national attention. The DMK is contributing to the functioning of the INDIA block in many ways including social media, taking into consideration the current political situation. “I know my height”, was what our leader Kalaignar had said and MK Stalin too knows his height very well.

Q: The Union government is naming in Hindi every new Bill. Even previous statutes are renamed in Hindi. What will be the reaction of the DMK, known for its opposition to Hindi hegemony, and that of Tamil Nadu?

A: DMK MPs have raised this issue in both the Houses of Parliament. They have registered their protest by tearing apart invites in Hindi. The DMK has been consistently emphasising the dangers of the hidden project of the BJP's 'One nation, One language' which is not only detrimental to Tamil but to all the languages in other states. Awareness is being carried out in other states on this.

We are not opposed to any language. But, we are firmly opposed to the imposition of any language and this stand continues. The new government after the parliamentary election will accord equal status and importance to all languages.

Q: You are implementing various welfare programmes. Be it the morning breakfast scheme or the honorarium for homemakers which involves a huge financial burden, what are the challenges you face in carrying them out?

A: The honorarium for women is the most important among the welfare programmes of the Dravidian model government. All these schemes are not only aimed at fulfilling the day-to-day needs but remain the foundation for future development. Hence, the Dravidian Model government is firm in implementing them whatever the challenges.

In the last couple of years, we have overcome the debt burden, financial deficit as well and administrative disarray. Even though we are yet to completely breathe free of the discriminatory financial allocation of the Union Government, we have taken the state on the path of development. Now, the whole country is looking at Tamil Nadu because of the pioneering schemes and in implementing the election promises.

Q: The Washington Post has published a report on the BJP misusing social media platforms for election propaganda. Is it a mere strategy of using digital media or a misuse of power? What is your view?

A: The fake propaganda of the BJP has earned the name of WhatsApp University. From digital to television and print, the BJP government is used to sneak in or misuse power to bring them around. The Washington Post has exposed that this is the case with social media as well. Hence, the boycott of certain anchors by the INDIA block is only to expose the misuse of political power. The aim is to make the newspapers and other media return to neutrality. The India block is coming up with a coordinated plan to counter the fake propaganda and slander as well as misuse of power.

Q: What is the present status of INDIA Block? What is the driving force that coordinates the block?

A: INDIA block has tasted success in the first round with the Karnataka Assembly election and the recent bypolls. It is the anti-democratic, anti-people, and anti-constitutional 9-year rule of the BJP that has united the INDIA block. The shadowy allies of the BJP – the Enforcement Directorate, and the Income Tax Department among others - will bring more parties into the INDIA alliance. It is the Constitution and its principles as well as the people are the driving force of our alliance.

Q: PM Narendra Modi has criticised temples being under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. What is the response of the Tamil Nadu government?

A: After the DMK came to office, consecration was performed at 1118 temples. So far, 5820 acres of land worth Rs Rs 5473 crore belonging to the HR&CE Department have been recovered. The PM has spoken without knowing this and I have already responded to this. Today, what is happening under the BJP government? They could not build the AIIMS hospital. They could not give assent to the NEET exemption Bill. Financial rights of the state, and rights of the states, are not given.

A person who refuses any cooperation with the state government, who denigrates the gubernatorial office by engaging in political rhetoric is being kept as Governor. And this places a stumbling block for the development of Tamil and Tamil Nadu thereby preventing employment generation for our youth. In its 9-year rule, the BJP government has no achievement to its credit for Tamil Nadu. No special projects. Hence, the PM has a problem in seeking votes based on performance. In order to divert the failure of the BJP government, he is targeting the HR&CE, which is doing a commendable job.

Q: In the current year, deficit Cauvery water has become a major issue. What is the solution for the Delta farmers? Is a political solution possible?

A: The Cauvery Tribunal was set up only because a political solution was elusive. The final award was also upheld by the Supreme Court. Water is secured for the farmers of the Delta region by approaching the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the apex court. My government is firm on protecting the rights of the Delta farmers and that of Tamil Nadu over Cauvery.

Q: You have written to the PM to press for including caste in the Census. Some leaders are demanding that the state government itself carry out a caste survey. Is there a possibility of the Tamil Nadu government carrying out a caste survey?

A: Tamil Nadu provides 69 percent reservation. Census comes under the Union list and that is why the UPA government in which the DMK was a partner commenced the caste-wise enumeration in 2011. The BJP government which succeeded, had not released the findings of that enumeration. Even though an expert committee was formed in 2015 for this, the report of that panel has not been released to date.

It was the Mandal Commission that secured 27 percent reservation in education and employment for the backward classes. Similarly, only a caste enumeration as part of the census could ensure social justice not only for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country. It is for this reason that I have written to the PM on this.

Q: Has the BJP-AIADMK alliance really broken? Will there be any change in the alliance calculations?

A: You must be aware of the developments in a state after an ally of the BJP had snapped ties and you are also seeing the AIADMK and BJP parting company. You too have a doubt about whether they have actually fallen apart. We are not bothered about it.