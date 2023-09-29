New Delhi: Day after the arrest of Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira by the AAP government in Punjab, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that his party will not leave opposition INDIA bloc. Replying to a question during a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal said that he was committed to the INDIA alliance and will not separate from the alliance under any circumstances.

"Aam Aadmi Party is fully committed to the INDIA alliance. As the seat sharing formula has not been prepared yet in the opposition alliance, it will take some time, but it will be done,” he said. Kejriwal's statement comes a day after the Punjab Police arrested Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from his Chandigarh residence in a 2015 drugs case.

Also read: Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira arrested from his Chandigarh residence

Reacting to Sukhpal Singh Khaira's arrest, Kejriwal said that he heard that Punjab Police had arrested the Congress leader yesterday. “I do not have the details about this. This Punjab Police will have the details about this, but we have waged a war against drug addiction. I do not comment on any individual case or individual, but we are committed to end drug addiction (in Punjab). No one will be left out in the fight against it," the AAP national convener said.