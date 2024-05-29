Assam: 9 Districts On 'Red Alert' Due To Cyclone Remal

Guwahati: A red alert has been sounded in nearly nine districts of Assam on Wednesday with the Met office warning of heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Remal.

These districts are Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj. The state government has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in these district.

Normal life has been disrupted due to storms and heavy rainfall in several districts across the state since Monday night. Landslides have paralysed many hilly areas including Dima Hasao while communication lines have been snapped off at various places. Also, with trees crashing down on electricity lines, power services were disrupted in several areas.

Three persons died and many others including students were injured after trees fell upon them on Tuesday amid the cyclone's landfall in the Northeast. The state government has said that the intensity of the cyclone has been reduced to a great extent on Wednesday but the common people are in panic.

On instructions of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, an urgent meeting was held in Dispur on Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of chief secretary Ravi Kota.

As per the forecast of the weather office, sky will remain cloudy in almost all parts of the state today. In some areas, power supply continued to be disrupted due to uprooting of electricity poles. Officials of the electricity department are working round the clock to restore the services.

A flood-like situation has risen in the state in view of the rise in water level in rivers.

Read More