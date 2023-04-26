PALANISWAMI MEETS AMIT SHAH IN DELHI

New Delhi/Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. In his first trip to the national capital after being elevated in March as the party's general secretary, which also got the Election Commission's stamp of approval recently, EPS met Shah at his residence.

It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders. The AIADMK and BJP are in alliance in Tamil Nadu and the EPS-Shah meeting came in the backdrop of some reported differences between the leadership of the two parties in the southern state.

Earlier, AIADMK has decided to hold its state conference in Madurai on August 20 this year, the first one after Edappadi K Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS became the general secretary of the party. The decision was taken after a resolution was passed at the executive committee of the party held on Sunday in Chennai.

This will also be the first meeting of the AIADMK after EPS became the general secretary of AIADMK, triumphing over the internal battle with O Panneerselvam or OPS.

Stating that M G Ramachandran (founder of the party) and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had "charted history by holding mega conferences in places like Tirunelveli and Trichy", the resolution of the executive committee stated that the Madurai conference will also be a "turning point for AIADMK".