NIA FILES SUPPLEMENTARY CHARGESHEET AGAINST FIVE ACCUSED IN COIMBATORE CAR BOMB BLAST CASE

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a Supplementary Chargesheet against five accused in the Coimbatore car bomb blast case that took place in October last year.

“The accused have been identified as Umar Faaruq, Firose Khan, Mohamed Thoufeeq, Sheikh Hidayatullah, and Sanofar Ali. Six accused were earlier charge-sheeted by the NIA on April 20, 2023, in the case (RC-01/2022/NIA/CHE), under various sections of the UA(P) Act and the Explosive Substances Act,” the NIA said.

The case relates to an explosion in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, on October 23, last year. The Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) was driven by one Jamesha Mubeen, who was reportedly inspired by hardcore ISIS ideology to commit this horrendous act of terror.

NIA had taken up investigations of the case on October 27, 2022, and so far charge-sheeted 11 accused in this case, the agency said.

Investigations revealed that Jamesha Mubeen, along with Mohammed Asarutheen, Umar Faaruq, Sheikh Hidayathullah and Sanofer Ali, had conspired to carry out a series of suicidal terror attacks in Coimbatore city. The attack was intended to wreak revenge on the Kafirs (non-believers), as stated in one of the self-made confessional videos, made a few days before the intended attack.

Investigations have further revealed that two accused, Azharudeen and Afsar, had helped Jamesha Mubeen procure, mix and prime the explosives, while Md Talha had provided the car that was used in the crime. Three accused, Ferose, Riyaz and Nawas, had helped Jamesha load the various building blocks of the IED, including drums and gas cylinders into the car.

The conspiracy was hatched in the forest area of Sathyamangalam in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, where Umar Faaruq was elected as the Amir (Commander of the Army) to lead the execution of the attack. He, in turn, assigned various roles to the other accused persons. The conspirators had planned to use the remaining explosives for a series of terror attacks. Mohammed Thoufeeq was in possession of radical books and a notepad handed over by Jamesha Mubeen containing designs to make IEDs.

Umar Faaruq and Jamesha Mubeen had also collected funds for the commission of the terror act, while the accused Sanofer Ali had also supported Jamesha Mubeen financially for the same. Firose Khan had abetted the terror attack by providing logistic support.

“The larger aim of the conspiracy was to wage war against the Government of India by targeting its various branches, including general administration, police, judiciary, among others,” NIA said.