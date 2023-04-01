Chennai: A burglary took place at the residence of singer Vijay Yesudas, son of legendary singer Yesudas. He lodged a complaint with the Chennai police stating that 60 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery were stolen from their residence. The singer said in the complaint that he was suspicious of the staff working in their house.

Based on the complaint lodged by the singer, the police registered a case and are investigating. On the other hand, it is known that recently gold and diamond ornaments were stolen from the residence of Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The police, who conducted the investigation, arrested a woman identified as Ishwari, who worked at her house as a maid.

She said that she committed the theft because her salary was not enough to fend for herself and her family. When the theft at Aishwaryaa's residence has become the talk of the town, a similar incident that took place at Vijay Yesudas's residence shocked Kollywood. It may be recalled that Vijay Yesudas made his debut as a singer and recently he turned actor and acted in Dhanush's superhit film 'Maari' which was directed by Balaji Mohan. Thefts at the residences of two celebrities shocked Kollywood.

It is ironic that celebrities, who spend busy life, depend on the staff as they win their trust. But of late, some greedy staff are taking their owners for a ride by indulging in thefts. However, the Chennai police launched a man-hunt to nab the robbers, who stole gold and diamond jewellery from Vijay Yesudas's house.