4 DIE OF ASPHYXIATION AFTER FIRE CAUGHT BY ELECTRIC MOSQUITO REPELLENT IN CHENNAI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): At least four people, including an elderly woman and her three granddaughters died of asphyxiation after the house caught fire due to a fire triggered by a mosquito repellent machine in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, officials said on Saturday. The incident took in 79th Second Cross Street of Third Main Road in Mathur.

The woman identified as Santhanalakshmi, 67, and her granddaughters, Sandhya (10), Priya Lakshmi (8) and Pavithra (7) were sleeping in their house when the fire broke out. According to official sources, at midnight, the electric mosquito repellent that was used to repel mosquitoes suddenly caught fire and melted the cardboard box below and the fire broke out. Sources said that everyone died in their sleep due to suffocation.

Udayar (40), the father of a deceased girl, who worked in a Private food delivery company was admitted to KMC Hospital due to an accident while riding a bike. Hence, Selvi (32), the wife of Udayar, was staying at the hospital and taking care of her husband. On Saturday morning, when she returned home, she grew suspicious and knocked on the door as the children did not come out for a long time, she looked through the window and found them dead.

On receiving the information, the Madhavaram Dairy Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The police then sent the bodies to Stanley Hospital in Chennai for post-mortem. Later, in the primary investigation conducted by the police, it was revealed that four people died of suffocation. They had inhaled the smoke caused by the fire, police sources said.