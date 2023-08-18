FIRE BREAKS OUT AT PRM MEDICAL COLLEGE IN ODISHA

Baripada (Odisha): A major fire broke out on the third floor of the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Sadar Mahkuma Baripada of Mayurbhanj district on Friday, official sources said. Panic gripped the patients as well as hospital staff after smoke was initially detected in the hospital.

The building was dedicated to pediatric and gynaecology. On receiving the information, the Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and initiated the effort to douse the flames and evacuated all the staff and patients safely. Sources said that no casualties have been reported yet.

The sources further said that the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, Mayurbhan SP B Gangadhar, Baripada SDPO Sujith Pradhan, former deputy speaker Sanand Marandi and mayor Krishnananda Mohanty reached the spot and discussed with the district chief medical officer Dr Vyanendra Mohanty.

