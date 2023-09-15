WILL GIVE BEFITTING REPLY TO ANANTNAG TERROR ATTACKERS ASSERTS UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Union Minister of Information and broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, who was in Rajasthan's Udaipur, while decrying the terror attack in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the dastardly act of the terrorists will be avenged soon. "We are deeply disturbed by the Anantnag incident and will give a strong and befitting reply to the cowardly act of the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir."

Recalling the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, the Union Minister said, "Some people were still remaining a silent spectator to the incident. The UPA government led by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not take any steps. The Congress was responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir because the party did not take any steps to scrap Articles 370 and 35A. The wounds that were created during Nehruji's time, have not been forgotten by the people of the country."

Furthermore, Thakur said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government at the Centre was successful in bringing peace in the Valley. In the past nine years, the terror incidents have gone down drastically. But, what happened in Anantnag saddened us the most. We will give a befitting reply, soon."

Speaking about Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, the Union Minister said, "The cases of atrocities against women have been on the rise in the state. One of the ministers said that Rajasthan is the province of manly people. One should be ashamed of uttering such words. The Chief Minister should have resigned immediately."