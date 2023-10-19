Jaipur: Amid speculations over the Congress's plans to elevate incumbent Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's rival Sachin Pilot to the top post, CM Gehlot on Thursday said that he wants to leave the Chief Minister post, “but the post doesn't let me go". The remarks by Gehlot are seen as a veiled jibe at his arch rival and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the media in Delhi. “A woman supporter once told me that she wants me to become the Chief Minister for the fourth time. I told her that I want to give up the Chief Minister's post but this post is not letting me go," Gehlot said. “There is some reason that Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka have faith in me and every time I get the post of Chief Minister. Now this post is not leaving me, will not leave me in future also,” he added.

Addressing his rivalry with Sachin Pilot, Gehlot said that tickets of Sachin Pilot's supporting MLAs got cleared from his side for the upcoming state assembly elections adding he did not raise objections on anyone's candidature. Over a question on who will be the Congress's Chief Ministerial face in the assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot declared himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

“I am the only Chief Minister in the country who has the courage to say that I want to leave the post of Chief Minister but this post is not leaving me and will not leave me in future also. One who is a contender for Chief Minister does not become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. There is something in me that every time the party trusts me,” Gehlot said.