Jaipur: A major security lapse occurred when Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was on his visit to Delhi on Tuesday.

The incident happened as the heater that was installed in the CM's room of Jodhpur House in Delhi, malfunctioned. As soon as Sharma switched on the heater, a spark was noticed. Due to short circuit, the heater and the electric socket on the wall caught fire. Despite Sharma repeatedly sounding the alarm, no security personnel arrived in his room for a long time.

The entire incident has brought CM security in-charge CI Ramchandra's role under the scanner. Senior security officials have reached Jodhpur House for questioning. A probe team has been set up in this connection under the leadership of assistant resident commissioner. The CM's security squad may be interrogated.

CM's security in-charge as well as the Jodhpur House in-charge may face action for negligence. The incident took place a day after reports came in of a death threat being issued to the Rajasthan CM. The police control room received a call threatening to kill Sharma. It was found that the caller was an inmate of the Jaipur Central Jail, who was serving sentence under POCSO Act.