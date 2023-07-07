Bengaluru: In a security lapse, an unidentified man entered the Karnataka Assembly when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was presenting the budget on Friday. The unknown man reportedly tricked the security personnel and entered the House. The person has been identified as Tipperudrappa (70), a resident of Molakalmuru constituency. The Vidhana Soudha Police have taken the man into their custody for questioning.

During the presentation of the budget, the person occupied the seat of Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Kariyamma, who is representing the Devadurga constituency, for about 15 minutes. JD (S) MLA Sharangowda Kandakur noticed the man and immediately brought it to the notice of Speaker UT Khader. In turn, the marshals entered the scene and brought him out, the police said.

DCP Srinivasa Gowda, City Centre Division, said, "Thipperudrappa, who got the visitor's entry pass, is a lawyer by profession. It was suspected that he was facing psychological problems. Hence, he entered the House claiming to be an MLA to the marshals. In turn, the marshals let him in assuming him to be an MLA.

During the preliminary investigation, the person stated that he entered the Assembly to attend the Budget session. Therefore, a case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted for illegal entry into the Assembly."

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar directed the DCP to submit a report about the incident. Later, the Chief of Marshals rushed to the Vidhansouda Police Station and gave his statement to the police. Vidhansouda Security Division DCP also came to the police station and is investigating. It's a million-dollar question how the man could have entered the House despite huge security. To enter the Assembly, one has to pass through two doors.