Shahdol: A security breach at the Polytechnic Ground in Bhopal just before the arrival of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav alerted police on Saturday. There was, however, no change or delay in CM Yadav's scheduled meeting, which took place as usual.

A drunk police constable broke through the security cordon of Yadav and gesticulated at security men deployed there. The man, who was in police uniform, entered the gate intoxicated much to the embarrassment of child artists, who were about to perform at a cultural event. His antics drew the attention of media persons who approached him for queries. Sensing trouble, the man escaped from the place.

The security breach despite the presence of an adequate number of security men raised questions about the CM's security arrangement. Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was on a tour of Shahdol district on Saturday.

Initially, people thought the man, who was also wearing a ribbon of Madhya Pradesh police, faked himself as a police constable but later a top official cleared the confusion revealing his identity.

Shahdol SP Kumar Prateek said Subhash Paraste, the policeman, was posted at the Umaria PTS.