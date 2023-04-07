RAJASTHAN SHOCKER MISCREANT SETS WOMAN ABLAZE AFTER RAPE

Pachpadra(Rajasthan): A married woman was raped and then set on fire by a youth in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Friday, the police said. The incident took place in the Pachpadra police station area of the district. The accused has been identified as the victim's neighbour. According to the police, the accused entered the victim's house and allegedly raped the woman.

The accused then set the victim on fire by dousing her body with paint thinner and fled the spot. The neighbours, who heard the screams of the woman, rushed to her rescue and shifted her to Nahata Hospital in Balotra. Later, doctors in the hospital referred her to Jodhpur, the police said. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. Pachpadra police officer Rajendrasinh Charan said, "The victim woman has been sent to Jodhpur for treatment. A case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway to nab the accused."

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Kailash Choudhary reacted to the incident. Taking to Twitter, Choudhary wrote in Hindi, "The incident of raping a Dalit married woman in Balotra and setting her ablaze is a matter of shame for the Rajasthan government and the incident shows that there is no law and order in the state." "I wish the speedy recovery of the victim. In this regard, after speaking to the regional administration, I directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the culprit."