Jodhpur (Rajasthan) : A tragic accident took place near Lamba village of Bilara police station area of ​​Jodhpur rural district. A truck parked on the road was hit by another truck coming at high speed from behind. In this accident, three people travelling in the truck that collided died. Four people sitting in the other truck were seriously injured. They have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment. The deceased persons are being identified.

Bilara police station in-charge Bhanwar Singh said that the truck parked on the roadside between Bhavi and Kaprada on Jaipur Highway was hit from behind by another truck at around 7 in the morning. The collision was so severe that the people sitting in the parked truck fell down. The truck also overturned.

The front part of the truck that hit was completely crushed. Due to this, three people sitting in the cabin of the truck died tragically. According to the police, due to fog in the morning, the driver could not see the truck parked on the roadside. Due to which this accident happened.