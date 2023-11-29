Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Seven wedding-goers were killed and two others sustained grievous injuries in two separate road accidents in Agra late Tuesday. The first incident which saw the death of four of them occurred after the bus they were travelling collided with another vehicle on the Agra- Delhi Highway. Sources said the bus, which was carrying wedding-goers from Dighot village, was returning to Pawal from Umraya village in the Chhata police station area when the collision occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Dhruv, Chunnilal, Shyam, and Dalveer, all from Haryana. Besides, five others, including the driver sustained serious injuries. Critically injured four others are being treated at a KD Medical College in Mathura. Fearing the backlash, the driver fled from the spot. Soon after receiving the information, police arrived at the spot and arranged for the treatment of injured persons.



SSP Dehat Trigun Besan said, " We received information about a vehicle hitting a bus full of wedding guests. Four people died tragically on the spot, while the condition of others remains critical". At the same time, another appalling incident unfolded on the Kheragarh-Saiya road in Agra. Three friends, who were going to join a wedding procession in Saraindhi village, were fatally crushed by an unknown vehicle.