7 wedding-goers killed in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh
Published: 36 minutes ago
Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): Seven wedding-goers were killed and two others sustained grievous injuries in two separate road accidents in Agra late Tuesday. The first incident which saw the death of four of them occurred after the bus they were travelling collided with another vehicle on the Agra- Delhi Highway. Sources said the bus, which was carrying wedding-goers from Dighot village, was returning to Pawal from Umraya village in the Chhata police station area when the collision occurred.
The deceased have been identified as Dhruv, Chunnilal, Shyam, and Dalveer, all from Haryana. Besides, five others, including the driver sustained serious injuries. Critically injured four others are being treated at a KD Medical College in Mathura. Fearing the backlash, the driver fled from the spot. Soon after receiving the information, police arrived at the spot and arranged for the treatment of injured persons.
SSP Dehat Trigun Besan said, " We received information about a vehicle hitting a bus full of wedding guests. Four people died tragically on the spot, while the condition of others remains critical". At the same time, another appalling incident unfolded on the Kheragarh-Saiya road in Agra. Three friends, who were going to join a wedding procession in Saraindhi village, were fatally crushed by an unknown vehicle.
The deceased Vishnu, along with his friends Akash and Jeetu was on their way to attend the wedding when the collision occurred which resulted in the death of all three. The incident struck at the heart of the wedding celebrations, casting a pall of sorrow over the joyful event. Kheragarh ACP Mahesh Kumar said, "An unknown vehicle crushed a bike at the Bhakar petrol pump on the Kheragarh-Saiya road. In this accident, all three bike rides died tragically on the spot". "We have taken all the bodies for post-mortem and the unknown vehicle is being searched with the help of CCTV", Kumar concluded.