RAJASTHAN CONGRESS EXPELS EX MLA ALLEGED RAPE ACCUSED MEWARAM JAIN

Barmer (Rajasthan): Congress on Saturday suspended its former Barmer MLA, Mewaram Jain, for allegedly being involved in a gang rape case and following this, two video clips featuring him in an obscene act went viral. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the videos.

Meanwhile, the woman filed a case against nine people including the former MLA at Rajiv Nagar police station in Jodhpur under the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on 22 December. She also mentioned the video in the FIR, however, the objectionable clips were already discussed before the state assembly elections, and some screenshots of the video had gone viral.

While hearing this, the court had stayed the arrest of the former MLA in the High Court till January 25 and ordered cooperation in the investigation.

Following the incident, Congress Party State President Govind Singh Dotasara has expelled the former MLA from the party, sources confirmed.