Pakistan vs Ireland: Babar and Co. Eye Consolatory Win over Irish Side but Rain Threat Looms

By PTI

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

The lacklustre Babar Azam-led Pakistan side, who have already been knocked out of the tournament, will be taking on Ireland in their final Group A clash at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday.

File: Pakistan Cricket Team (IANS)

Florida (USA): Babar Azam's Pakistan will look to restore some pride when they take on an under-firing Ireland in their final Group A match at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday.

With arch-rivals India and the USA sealing the two spots for the Super Eight stage from Group A, Pakistan have been confined to some introspection and relook at their T20 game. But before all that, Babar's side will have to first thwart the Irish challenge.

Ireland had beaten Pakistan comprehensively in a bilateral game in the days leading to the T20 World Cup and the contest, if at all it happened, could see both the teams in green fighting hard for a final laugh.

Ireland are the only team without a win in Group A and they will be inspired to sign off with their account opened, riding on Pakistan's lack of confidence, their trait of being fallible at crucial stages and a unified effort. But all that will come to the fore only if the rain stays away to allow play to happen as Florida has witnessed a flood-like station amid heavy downpours in the last few days.

Co-hosts USA's unexpected qualification happened only after their contest here against Ireland was washed out, which had also ensured Pakistan's exit in the first round.

Squads:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little*, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.

The match starts at 8:00 pm IST.

