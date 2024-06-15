'Modi Ji Is Team Meloni', Says Kangana Ranaut after 'Melodi' Video from G7 Summit Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A photo and a video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit have taken social media by storm. The visuals have sparked widespread attention, with many notable figures weighing in on the heartwarming moment. Among them is Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

Ranaut, known for her outspoken nature, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share a reel featuring the two leaders exchanging warm gestures. In the clip, Meloni says, "Hello from the Melodi team." The term "Melodi" went viral following the leaders' bilateral meeting last year. Ranaut accompanied the post with a heartfelt message, praising Modi's ability to empower women and foster a sense of camaraderie.

Sharing the reel, the Queen actor wrote, "One of the most endearing qualities of Modi ji is that he makes women feel that he is rooting for them and wants them to rise. No wonder PM Meloni thinks that Modi ji is team Meloni."

Kangana Ranaut shares viral video of PM Modi and PM Meloni (Kangana Ranaut's IG Story)

This is not the first time the two leaders have created a buzz on social media. Last year, a selfie of Modi and Meloni taken on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai went viral. Modi's recent visit to Italy, where he attended the G7 Outreach summit at Meloni's invitation, marks his first foreign trip after becoming the PM for the third consecutive term.

Speaking of Kangana's work front, her recent projects include Tejas, and the upcoming biographical political drama Emergency, in which she will portray the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Although initially slated for release on June 14, the movie has been indefinitely postponed due to her burgeoning political career.