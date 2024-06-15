ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Water Crisis: AAP MLAs Write To Union Jal Shakti Minister, Urge Intervention

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

The Yamuna water issue was an interstate issue that required coordination of the Jal Shakti Ministry, AAP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey on Saturday seeking time to meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister for a discussion on the issue.

People fill their buckets from a water tanker as water crisis continues, at Vivekananda Camp in New Delhi on Thursday.
People fill their buckets from a water tanker as water crisis continues, at Vivekananda Camp in New Delhi on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The AAP MLAs have written a letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil urging his intervention to solve the water crisis faced by the national capital amid the prevailing intense heatwave.

Calling the situation "very critical", AAP's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey on Saturday said the Yamuna water issue was an inter-state issue that required coordination of the Jal Shakti Ministry. Pandey said that in the letter from the AAP MLAs, time has been sought to meet the minister for a discussion on the matter.

The AAP leader also said that instead of indulging in politics, all parties should work for a solution to resolve the water crisis and provide respite to the people of Delhi. "The entire matter is related to intervene state coordination and without Centre's intervention no solution will come out," Pandey told a press conference.

The ruling AAP has accused the BJP ruled Haryana of stopping Delhi's share of Yamuna Water. Delhi's Water Minister Atishi has claimed that water production in the city has gone down because of the adequate availability of raw water from Yamuna. Pandey too accused the BJP government of indulging in politics over the issue. He said that illegal sand mining in the river in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was obstructing flow of water through tiny dams.

TAGGED:

UNION JAL SHAKTIYAMUNA WATER ISSUEDELHI WATER CRISIS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.