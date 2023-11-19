Jaipur (Rajasthan) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Rajasthan Congress leadership is like a cricket team whose batsmen spent five years trying to run out each other. Addressing a public meeting in Churu district's Taranagar in the poll-bound State, the Prime Minister exhorted people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls to ensure the rapid development of the state.

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying that its leaders and development are enemies and will remain enemies. The relationship between the Congress and good intentions is the same as that between light and darkness, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of "misleading" the ex-servicemen on the issue One Rank, One Pension (OROP) scheme for decades. Due to the Congress' "misgovernance", Modi said, inflation and unemployment are out of control in Rajasthan.