Rajasthan poll: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for 'ignoring' poor, farmers, labourers
Published: 6 minutes ago
Rajasthan poll: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for 'ignoring' poor, farmers, labourers
Published: 6 minutes ago
Bundi (Rajasthan) : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of working for businessman Gautam Adani "round-the-clock". Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the prime minister should say 'Adani ji Ki Jai' because he works for him, Gandhi charged at an election rally here.
Rahul Gandhi said that the poor people, farmers and labourers are 'Bharat Mata' and the 'Jai' of Bharat Mata will be when the participation of these sections will be ensured in the country. He also accused the prime minister of wanting to make two 'Hindustans', one for Gautam Adani and the other for the poor people of the country.
The Congress leader also said that Prime Minister Modi will not conduct a caste census no matter what. He underlined the commitment of the Congress party to caste census in the larger interests of the disadvantages sections of the society. "Rahul Gandhi and Congress party can do this", he asserted. The Congress has been targeting the Adani group, accusing it of benefitting from the BJP government, and has been demanding a JPC probe into the allegations made by a US Research group Hindenburg. The Adani-led business conglomerate has denied any wrongdoing on its part. (PTI)