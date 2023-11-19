Bundi (Rajasthan) : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of working for businessman Gautam Adani "round-the-clock". Instead of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the prime minister should say 'Adani ji Ki Jai' because he works for him, Gandhi charged at an election rally here.

Rahul Gandhi said that the poor people, farmers and labourers are 'Bharat Mata' and the 'Jai' of Bharat Mata will be when the participation of these sections will be ensured in the country. He also accused the prime minister of wanting to make two 'Hindustans', one for Gautam Adani and the other for the poor people of the country.