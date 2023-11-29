Kota: Amid the suspense over the outcome of the just-concluded Rajasthan elections, mystery telephone calls are getting on the nerves of voters just ahead of counting day on December 3. Both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP leaders are keeping their fingers crossed awaiting the outcome of the Rajasthan polls which concluded on November 25.

The state has not seen alternative governments after the BJP came to power in 1993. There has been a tradition of change of government every five years. During these periods, governments of Congress and BJP had been formed alternately. Politicians and voters are eagerly waiting to know the outcome of polls. Amid all this, unwanted calls have increased the anxiety of people in Kota these days. Voters are being asked by unknown phone calls as to which candidate they have voted for.

Deputy District Election Officer Rajkumar Singh asked voters not to respond to such calls as the poll panel is taking steps to ensure that voting secret is not compromised. At the same time, voters have the right to keep votes secret. He also said that if any complaint comes in this regard, action will be taken on it.

Speaking on the issue, Ladpura BJP candidate Kalpana Devi said, "We are not conducting any telephonic survey. We had sought blessings from the voters of our area before November 25. People have blessed us and the result will go in our favour on December 3."

On the other hand, Congress candidate from Ladpura seat, Naeemuddin Guddu said he has not received any such telephone call. Voters of Kota North, South and Ladpur are being called repeatedly asking which candidate they have voted for. In most of the unknown calls, information is being sought only regarding the candidates of Congress and BJP. The caller is not asking about independents and other parties. When a call is received, the person is asked through recorded voice to press the number on the dial pad in which he is being asked which candidate he has voted for. In some places, voters are being asked directly by calling whether they have voted for BJP or Congress.

Pradeep Kumar Gupta, retired additional director in the Agriculture Department, said, "In a way, this is like a fraud with voters. If any voter presses the button by mistake, his secret ballot will be public. Also, who is conducting this kind of survey? Whether the candidates are getting it done themselves or some agency is getting it done is also clear."

He said that the Election Commission should take strict action on this so that this type of fraud with voters can be stopped. Gupta said that he was called five times in a row. "When I picked up the call and was asked to reveal my voting secret. I'll complain to the Election Commission in this regard," he added.