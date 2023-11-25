TO BE BRIDE KEEPS THE DATE WITH DEMOCRACY CASTS VOTE IN RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Jhalawar: As polling was held for the Rajasthan assembly elections on Saturday, a to be bride kept her date with democracy as she came out to exercise her franchise in Jhalawar district of the state. Rukhsar, whose wedding is scheduled on Saturday arrived to cast her vote at the Women's Voting Center located in Housing Board Colony to take part in the grand festival of democracy.

Rukhsar had henna applied on her hands and after some time she had to perform the rituals of her marriage but this did not stop her from her democratic right-exercising her franchise. First, she cast her vote while taking part in this great festival of democracy. Rukhsar is a resident of Housing Board area and is working in government service in the post office.

The wedding procession is going to reach Rukhsar's house on Saturday, but despite the engagement, she considered it necessary to cast her vote to choose her leader. After a few hours, Rukhsar will start a new life with her life partner, but by casting her vote in this great festival of democracy, she has left a big message for many youth.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Rukhsar said that “there are many issues in this time's assembly elections”. “Every person should vote on his/her issue. In democracy, everyone has the right to cast their vote. This great festival of democracy will last for 5 years. It comes once in a while and on this day we get a chance to choose the right people so we should not lose this opportunity,” added Rukhsar.