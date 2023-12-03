Jaipur (Rajasthan): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) young and firebrand leader Baba Balknath is a sitting Lok Sabha member from the Alwar constituency. He defeated former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

This time, the BJP leadership showed faith in him once and fielded him from the Tijara constituency. He is currently leading by 13,000 votes against Congress candidate Imran Khan.

However, Baba Balaknath is considered one of the favourites to become the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, where the saffron party is set to wrest power from the Congress.

Baba Balak Nath was born in the Kohrana village and traces his roots to Alwar. His father Subhash Yadav was a follower of Baba Khenath and hence Baba Balaknath has had a liking for devotion and spirituality since childhood. He left his home at the age of six and a half years and found solace in an ashram.

He was forayed into politics by his guru Mahant Chandnath, a former Member of the Lok Sabha from the Alwar constituency. He is the current Chancellor of the Rohtak-based Baba Mashnath University. He also heads the Baba Mashnath Math in Haryana.

Balak Nath is an outsider in the Tijara constituency and campaigned vigorously. The turning point of his spiritual career came in 2016 when he was appointed as the eighth abbot of Asthal Bohar, the largest monastery of the Nath sect.