Jaipur (Rajasthan): Two fliers travelling to Uzbekistan via Dubai on fake passports were arrested by the Jaipur airport police in Rajasthan on Monday. The passengers were supposed to board an Air Arabia flight and during the checks, their passports were found to be fake, the police said.

SHO of the Jaipur Police Station Mamta Meena said that on October 30 two passengers were arrested with fake passports at the Jaipur International Airport. "The two fliers were travelling to Uzbekistan via Dubai on Air Arabia flight number G-9 436. During the checking of their passports at the airport counter, it was found that one passport was issued from Punjab. The passport number was Y6690101 and issued in the name of a Punjab resident Sanjeev Kumar hailing from Jalandhar."

Raising doubts, one of the passengers was grilled by the police officer. Not finding a satisfactory reply when he was asked about the Punjab, the accused was arrested for further questioning. Further probe into the incident revealed that the first passenger had a photocopy of his old passport, wherein his name was mentioned as Arth Patel, a resident of Gujarat. The passport was issued from Ahmedabad. The passport issuance date was January 24, 2012, printed on it. While an Aadhaar card produced by the passenger, had his name name mentioned as Pradeep Bhai Patel.