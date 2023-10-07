Sikar (Rajasthan): An 18-year-old NEET aspirant, Nitin Faujdar, died by suicide in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Saturday. The deceased student was a resident of Nadbai in Bharatpur district of the state. He was studying at Guru Kripa Coaching Institute in Sikar and was staying in a private hostel. The reason for taking the extreme step was not known. The body of the deceased student has been kept at a mortuary in the district hospital. Further legal process will be taken up after the arrival of the family members of the deceased, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Udyog Nagar police station Surendra Degra said, "Nitin Faujdar, 18, was preparing for the NEET examination from Guru Kripa Coaching Institute in Sikar city. The deceased student was a resident of Nadbai in Bharatpur district of the state. Today, Nitin did not visit the institute to attend coaching classes. He was staying in his room at a private hostel. When Nitin's classmate returned to the hostel and knocked at their room door. There was no response from inside. He peeped through the room window and found Nitin hanging from the ceiling fan."

The body was taken to the district hospital mortuary. "We are waiting for his kin. After that further legal procedure will be started," the SHO added. It may recalled that this was the second incident of death by suicide by the NEET aspirant in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. On September 4, another NEET aspirant, a resident of Karauli, died by suicide. The deceased student was preparing for a medical entrance test from Allen Coaching in Sikar.